Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 272 Shares of SAP SE (SAP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SAP by 454.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $116.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $127.16. The company has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). SAP had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

