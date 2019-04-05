Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 1.9% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $89,762,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.82.

Shares of ODFL opened at $149.94 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $170.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $296,239.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/capital-insight-partners-llc-has-2-09-million-position-in-old-dominion-freight-line-odfl.html.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.