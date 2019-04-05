Canadian Utilities (CU) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00. The company traded as high as C$37.00 and last traded at C$36.94, with a volume of 86300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.66.

CU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Sett F. Policicchio sold 1,900 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.52, for a total transaction of C$69,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$956,714.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.95.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

