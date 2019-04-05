Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.93.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $206.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $167.48 and a 12 month high of $224.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.37. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.