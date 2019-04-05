Campbell Soup (CPB) Stake Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 121.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,903,000 after purchasing an additional 82,343 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 55.51%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

