Callon Petroleum Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Imperial Capital cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Callon Petroleum to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

CPE opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,574 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 219.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 475,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 326,370 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 26.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

