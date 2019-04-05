Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) VP Michael A. Browne Sells 3,677 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) VP Michael A. Browne sold 3,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $304,418.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.94. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.86 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Vertical Group raised Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital set a $94.00 target price on Calavo Growers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,230,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

