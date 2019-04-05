C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 43.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,014,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,115 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,277.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,857,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $103,687,000. Ashler Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,015,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,437,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,555,000 after purchasing an additional 491,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $78.83 and a 12 month high of $101.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.28%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

