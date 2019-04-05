C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.43. 9,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,687. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $78.83 and a fifty-two week high of $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.8% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 113.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

