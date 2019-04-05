Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,112 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $592,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $235.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

