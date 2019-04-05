Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,142,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $123,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $2,972,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 223,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,181,197.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $103.43 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $261.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

