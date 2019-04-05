BTR Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Pentair PLC (PNR)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pentair worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $66,268,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,386,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after buying an additional 1,438,974 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $30,745,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 893,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,758,000 after acquiring an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after acquiring an additional 640,849 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.
NYSE PNR opened at $44.90 on Thursday. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.
Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.74 million. Pentair had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.
About Pentair
Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.
