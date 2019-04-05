BTR Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.20 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $55.70.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
