BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $246,000 Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 112,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $8,345,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,270,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $1,035,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,330,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $77.47 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

