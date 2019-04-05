BTIG Research Lowers Care.com (CRCM) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $17.83 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRCM. ValuEngine cut Care.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Care.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.97.

Shares of CRCM opened at $16.72 on Monday. Care.com has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $538.22 million, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Care.com had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Care.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Care.com will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $711,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,105,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,214,866.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Diane Musi sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $100,847.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Care.com in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Care.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Care.com in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Care.com by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Care.com by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

