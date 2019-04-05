BT Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.42 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.8% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984,683 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 732.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 6,352,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,272 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,649,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,667 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 652.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,589,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,934,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,601 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $66.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/bt-wealth-management-llc-invests-6-42-million-in-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.