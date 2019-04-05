Bryan, Garnier & Co Initiates Coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target (up previously from GBX 6,300 ($82.32)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,082.78 ($92.55).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,364 ($83.16) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,255 ($68.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49.

In other news, insider Elane Stock purchased 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,233 ($81.45) per share, with a total value of £115,933.80 ($151,488.04). Also, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,760 ($75.26) per share, for a total transaction of £4,608 ($6,021.17).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

