Bryan, Garnier & Co Initiates Coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target (up previously from GBX 6,300 ($82.32)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,082.78 ($92.55).
Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,364 ($83.16) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,255 ($68.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.
