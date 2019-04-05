Brunswick Co. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at Imperial Capital increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BC. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

BC opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $41.92 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,599 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $79,854.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,210.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $179,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,251 shares of company stock worth $321,816. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brunswick by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,527,000 after purchasing an additional 78,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Brunswick by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Brunswick by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

