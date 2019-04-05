Brown-Forman Co. (BF.B) Receives $54.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown-Forman in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

NYSE BF.B traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $53.09. 661,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. Brown-Forman has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.71 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 55.41%. Brown-Forman’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown-Forman will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

