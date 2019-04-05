Brooks Automation (BRKS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

BRKS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 672,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,224. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.31. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.46 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,704 shares of company stock valued at $946,342 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

