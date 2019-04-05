Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEP. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

BEP stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.