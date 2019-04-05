Brokers Set Expectations for Halliburton’s Q2 2019 Earnings (HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of HAL opened at $30.42 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 128,827 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,011,935 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $168,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,548 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $75,115.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,425.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $280,167. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.