Brokers Issue Forecasts for CommVault Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CVLT)

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for CommVault Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ader forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CommVault Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on CommVault Systems to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded CommVault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

CVLT stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $184.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 72,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,755,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 122,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $93,999.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,236.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,052 shares of company stock worth $4,955,806 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

