Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank of America Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAC. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of America and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.37.

Bank of America stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

