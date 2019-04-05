Brokerages Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Target Price at $69.50

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 24th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $1,336,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.49. 15,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.92 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 68.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.