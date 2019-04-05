Brokerages Set Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) PT at $10.00

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VTGN shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,673,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 302,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 257,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 77,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 77,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 43,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN remained flat at $$1.30 during midday trading on Friday. 3,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,310. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.30.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

