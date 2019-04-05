Brokerages Set Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) PT at $82.28

Shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.28.

ONCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 151,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,599. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 2.58. Spark Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.89). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 121.78%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCE. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,183,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,913 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,661,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,014,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 425,666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 928.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 280,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 630,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after acquiring an additional 237,453 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

