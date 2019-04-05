Brokerages Set NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Price Target at $60.80

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $144,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $112,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $411,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.34.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

