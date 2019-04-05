Brokerages Set NetApp Inc. (NTAP) PT at $76.95

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. 46,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,117. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $1,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $333,350.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 35,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $207,190,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,536,000 after purchasing an additional 48,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.