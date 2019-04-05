Brokerages Set Natera Inc (NTRA) Price Target at $28.43

Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.90. 5,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,940. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Natera has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 790.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 23,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $479,031.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,045,486.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $214,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,699 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,439 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Natera by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Natera by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

