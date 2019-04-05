Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Price Target at $79.86

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $407,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward F. Brennan sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $287,187.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,476.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,078 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 765.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,466,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 99,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,416,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 191,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,076,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRC traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,168. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $77.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

