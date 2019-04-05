Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) PT at $179.78

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

IPGP stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.60. 523,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,411. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $261.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.84.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 10,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

