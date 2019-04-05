Brokerages Expect Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Propetro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Propetro reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Propetro will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Propetro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $425.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.47 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUMP. Raymond James downgraded Propetro from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Propetro in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Propetro in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Propetro has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

