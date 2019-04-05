Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to announce $12.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.43 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $11.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $50.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.63 billion to $51.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.35 billion to $55.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.25% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total transaction of $72,639.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at $684,311.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 11,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $1,625,875.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,801,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,476 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,008. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 44.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 96,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 314,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.35. 1,488,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,592. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $93.03 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

