Brokerages Expect Graco Inc. (GGG) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.51. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Graco had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $210,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,871.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $109,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,802 shares in the company, valued at $471,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,938 shares of company stock worth $15,347,569. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,726,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,289,000 after acquiring an additional 77,882 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,120,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,052 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 4,085.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,782,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,585 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,281,000 after acquiring an additional 172,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,920,000 after acquiring an additional 107,239 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. Graco has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

