Brokerages Expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.15). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 71.37% and a negative return on equity of 107.77%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million.

GNMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.94. 103,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $402.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 54,596 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $370,706.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Stier sold 11,243 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $76,452.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,936 shares of company stock valued at $980,532. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,609,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,532,000 after acquiring an additional 251,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 137,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,999,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 660,038 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.