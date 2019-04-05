Brokerages Anticipate Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.05. Targa Resources posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,089,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,131,238,000 after purchasing an additional 860,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,209,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $475,803,000 after purchasing an additional 237,329 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,699,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,377,000 after purchasing an additional 955,152 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,606,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,997,000 after purchasing an additional 247,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,971,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,089,000 after purchasing an additional 428,105 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.30 and a beta of 2.04.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

