Brokerages Anticipate Raytheon (RTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.55 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) will report sales of $6.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.57 billion. Raytheon posted sales of $6.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full-year sales of $28.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.60 billion to $29.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.52 billion to $31.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.04. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share.

RTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Raytheon in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.46.

NYSE:RTN traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,097. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $255,201.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total value of $643,693.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,230 shares of company stock worth $3,864,792. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,361,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 297.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

