Brokerages Anticipate Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Marlin Business Services an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRLN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 423,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 423,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 281,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,120. The company has a market cap of $265.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Marlin Business Services has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

