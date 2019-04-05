Brokerages Anticipate First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report sales of $50.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.40 million and the highest is $52.20 million. First Foundation reported sales of $43.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $217.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.70 million to $219.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $238.70 million, with estimates ranging from $237.98 million to $239.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFWM. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 27.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,280,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 85.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 202,300 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $5,470,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 16.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFWM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,604. The stock has a market cap of $617.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

