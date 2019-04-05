Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Chemung Financial’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $51.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.00 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chemung Financial an industry rank of 64 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $36.87 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $228.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.15.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,983.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise V. Gonick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.76 per share, with a total value of $41,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,285.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 267,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.