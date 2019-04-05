Broadcom (AVGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $307.35

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $307.35 and last traded at $303.48, with a volume of 973025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $5,099,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total value of $1,225,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,047 shares of company stock valued at $23,364,573 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

