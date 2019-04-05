Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Decreased by HRS Investment Holdings LLC

HRS Investment Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. HRS Investment Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,573,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,007,489,000 after purchasing an additional 999,193 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,969,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,727,000 after purchasing an additional 264,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,576,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,547,000 after purchasing an additional 954,877 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

NYSE BMY opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

