Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BHF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

BHF stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $52.77.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

