Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Kellogg (K)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $56.80. 1,630,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,685. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Pivotal Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kellogg to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.51.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $5,836,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,762,000 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Kellogg (K)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/bridge-creek-capital-management-llc-has-3-22-million-holdings-in-kellogg-k.html.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.