Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $108,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of ORA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 178,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,319. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

