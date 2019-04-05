Brian Jamieson Buys 19,808 Shares of Sigma Healthcare Ltd (SIG) Stock

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) insider Brian Jamieson bought 19,808 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,597.28 ($7,515.80).

Shares of SIG traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$0.51 ($0.36). 2,279,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The firm has a market cap of $490.18 million and a P/E ratio of 14.17. Sigma Healthcare Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.41 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.83 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Sigma Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

About Sigma Healthcare

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

