Brady Corp (BRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

In related news, insider Helena Regina Nelligan sold 10,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $495,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 18,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $880,524.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,333. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brady by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth $128,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 125.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRC opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.06. Brady has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

