Brady Corp (BRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brady’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. Brady posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE BRC opened at $47.13 on Friday. Brady has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 18,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $880,524.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,888.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 21,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $1,036,601.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,626.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,333. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brady during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

