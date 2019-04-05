BP plc (BP) Position Reduced by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of BP by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,595,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,411,000 after buying an additional 881,094 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BP by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $75.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

